The Andersons, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

The Andersons has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Andersons stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $721.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

