Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) stock opened at C$23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.94. Keyera Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.68.

Get Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) alerts:

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.