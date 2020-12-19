Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.94 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9365 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $33.66 on Friday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

