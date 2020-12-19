Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,768 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average of $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.28.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

