Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $238,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

