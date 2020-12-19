Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

