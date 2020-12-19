Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 6,141 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.