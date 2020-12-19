Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $143,000.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $69,960.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00.

IPAR opened at $58.43 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $6,267,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 135,907 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 95.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

