Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $12,802.56 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $12,802.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

