ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of ABM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

