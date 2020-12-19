ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.
Shares of ABM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.79.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.
In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.