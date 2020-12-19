HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.45.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.