Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.06. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 9,106 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of C$10.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) Company Profile (CVE:DSY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. The company offers Play MPE, a cloud-based enterprise software as a service product that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, listen to, download, and consume promotional content and musical assets.

