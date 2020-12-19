Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Trading Down 50%

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 383,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 167,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of C$478,584.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

