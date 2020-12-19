iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.87

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.91, with a volume of 258630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

