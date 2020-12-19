iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.31

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.31 and last traded at $170.31, with a volume of 1024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

