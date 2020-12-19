Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.14-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. Unum Group also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 4.92-5.02 EPS.

UNM opened at $21.63 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.57.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

