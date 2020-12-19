Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 43,774 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58.

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,322,806.77.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,257,014.01.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,297,705.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $591,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stitch Fix by 3,131.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

