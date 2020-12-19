Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $915,564.48

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $915,564.48 and approximately $23,511.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00411890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027513 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 199.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,895,875 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.