James Hagedorn Sells 26,166 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $200.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $51,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

