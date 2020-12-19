IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 43,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $216.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $219.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.