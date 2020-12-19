IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 43,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $216.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $219.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 1.48.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
