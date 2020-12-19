Insider Selling: XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,173,033 Shares of Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,981,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,212,851.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Street Financial S.A. Bay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $3,367,839.12.

XBIT stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $498.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XBIT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 76.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the third quarter valued at $343,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

