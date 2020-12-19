Burney Co. Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

OMC stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.