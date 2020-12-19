Centrality (CENNZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.55 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $1.55 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

