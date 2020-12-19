Burney Co. Sells 224 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,433 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.