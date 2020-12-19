Veritaseum Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $14,505.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00013083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00411890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027513 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 199.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002428 BTC.

VERI is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

