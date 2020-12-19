Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,048 shares of company stock valued at $33,879,149 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $140.12 on Friday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.