Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VYGR. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,498,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.