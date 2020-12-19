Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VYGR. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,498,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

