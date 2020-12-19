Craig Hallum Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $147.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $107.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 21.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.