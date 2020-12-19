Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.37.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

