Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. Novanta has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

