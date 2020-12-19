Mizuho Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $360.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank increased their price target on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.64.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $404.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.51 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $405.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $517,423.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,608,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,903 shares of company stock worth $30,367,511. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

