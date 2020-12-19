Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.46

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.05.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
