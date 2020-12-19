Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.46

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

