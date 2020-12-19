Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

