Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

