Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 476 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

