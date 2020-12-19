Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,606 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

