Morgan Stanley Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $32.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,885 shares of company stock worth $19,633,710. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

