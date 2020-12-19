Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 718,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2,666.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 338,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 126,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.84 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

