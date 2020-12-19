Morgan Stanley Lowers Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $7.35 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of Fitbit stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. Fitbit has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. Equities analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fitbit by 335.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

