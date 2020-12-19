General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. BidaskClub cut General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 386,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,690,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 51.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

