Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.