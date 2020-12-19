Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.82.

Natera stock opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.60. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,197 shares of company stock worth $55,940,788. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after buying an additional 318,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,242,000 after acquiring an additional 263,003 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

