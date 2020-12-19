Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,346 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 62.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 122.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.