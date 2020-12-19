Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 24.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after acquiring an additional 351,920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,369,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,773,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

