Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

