360 Capital Group Limited (TGP.AX) (ASX:TGP) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Group Limited (TGP.AX) (ASX:TGP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.88.

In related news, insider Tony Pitt 529,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

