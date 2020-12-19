Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Plans $2.28 Dividend

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.28 per share by the bank on Sunday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.
Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
