Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Plans $2.28 Dividend

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.28 per share by the bank on Sunday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.