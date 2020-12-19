Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Sells 7,301,050 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.40 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.
