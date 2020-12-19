Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Sells 7,301,050 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.40 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

