GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSX. Nomura lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $66.14.
GSX Techedu stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.63 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GSX Techedu
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
