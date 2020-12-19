GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSX. Nomura lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $66.14.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.63 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

