Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.24

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05.

In related news, Director Harris Kupperman acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,228,500.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

